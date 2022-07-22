Who is Bradley Dawson? After a “heated quarrel,” the man suspected of killing his honeymooning wife fled on a kayak

Christe Chen Dawson, a pharmacist from Memphis, Tennessee, was found dead at a resort in Fiji on July 9. New details have emerged in her slaying. Bradley Dawson, her husband, was detained and prosecuted in relation to the suspected homicide.

The Memphis couple Christe, 36, and Bradley, 38, who wed in February 2022, got into a furious dispute inside their hotel room before Christe was found killed, according to information obtained by the Daily Mail. According to the post-mortem examination that DailyMail was able to examine, the woman had died from many severe injuries to her body and blunt force trauma to the head. Her husband, an IT specialist who used a kayak to escape to the island of Matacawalevu about 1.2 miles from the murder site, was reported missing but was later identified and taken into custody 36 hours after his wife’s body was discovered. He did, however, deny killing his wife. He also declined to provide a DNA sample for forensic analysis.

Bradley Dawson paddled to the island on July 9 between two and three in the morning using a kayak, according to Manoa Ratulele, a 49-year-old native. “The man said, “He appeared distressed and was wounded and bleeding from his hands and feet, injuries that may have been caused by falling on adjacent coral. But he landed on a remote beach, and I have no idea what he was doing after that. Bradley first declined my offers of drink and assistance and claimed he was fine. However, when I insisted, he offered me some water and said that I should contact the police.”

“I could still smell the alcohol on him even though he refused to admit that he had slain his wife. He kept repeating that there was a fight between the two. He only kept repeating, “We fought,” “Ratulele spoke to the press organisation.

Christe’s body was discovered 36 hours after Bradley was captured on Matacawalevu Island and brought back to Turtle Island. When he arrived on Viti Levu, the largest island in Fiji, he was accused of murder.