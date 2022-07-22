Who is Lavontae Stuckey? Man is charged for locking a Tinder date in the car

Lavontae Stuckey, an 18-year-old Las Vegas resident, is in arrest after a lady alleged to the police that he attempted to rape her while holding a gun to her head while they were on a Tinder date. The couple decided to meet up in person after communicating on the dating app Tinder. According to police accounts, this horrible occurrence apparently happened in the parking underground of the Strat Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Stuckey was jailed on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and kidnapping, per the local CBS affiliate KLAS, in relation to the July 9 incident. The victim told the police that she met Stuckey at an intersection in Las Vegas and then got into his car.

The couple chose to “relax and smoke” at the Strat Hotel and Casino parking lot, according to a police report. The victim, whose identity is still unknown, asserted that when they slid into the backseat of the car, Stuckey told her that he had a pistol.

According to the police report, Stuckey allegedly asked her to engage in sexual activity after that. The guy told her he had a gun and that she would have to perform oral sex on him and have sex with him without a condom while he was in the back seat, according to the police report.

KLAS claims that because the child locks on the car doors could not be opened from the inside, they stopped the victim from escaping. Somehow, the victim’s friend was able to locate her. The friend arrived and was successful in getting inside the car. They both managed to flee, and one of them even took note of Stuckey’s car’s licence plate number.

According to the police, Stuckey allegedly ran over two cars as he left the garage. On Sunday, Stuckey was stopped for a driving violation by the police, who then arrested him. Unknown at this time is whether or not a gun was in the automobile.

KLAS reports that Stuckey has been charged with kidnapping in relation to the alleged event on July 9. The Nevada District Attorney did not, however, bring charges against him for the alleged attempted sexual assault. Stuckey is still being detained at the Clark County Detention Center. The $10,000 bail has been established.