Who was Michael Clark? A 22-year veteran soldier was killed by lightning at Fort Gordon.

A 22-year Army veteran and member of the reserves who deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan four times has been identified as the soldier killed by lightning on July 20 at an army facility in Georgia. Around 11 am, a lightning strike was reported to have occurred in the base’s training area by Fort Gordon Range Control officers.

According to the US Army Reserve, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Clark, 41, was struck by lightning on July 20 at Fort Gordon while participating in a training exercise. The emergency surgery team member Clark, a reserve, was taken to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center but passed away there. Nine other soldiers were hospitalised as a result of the lightning strike, according to the Army Reserve. On July 20, while participating in a training exercise at Training Area 26 on Fort Gordon, Georgia, one of our soldiers was killed and nine others suffered injuries as a result of a lightning strike, the US Army Reserve confirmed on Twitter.

It is with great sadness that we confirm that on July 20th, one of our Soldiers was killed & nine others sustained injuries associated with a lightning strike at Training Area 26 on Fort Gordon, GA, during a training exercise. Read more: https://t.co/98THv5wDIE pic.twitter.com/GwmG6WcUsF Advertisement — U.S. Army Reserve (@USArmyReserve) July 21, 2022

Who was Michael Clark?

Clark, a resident of Springfield, Massachusetts, was given a position with the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company of the 3rd Medical Command. The Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Duty Medal, Army Commendation Medal Fourth Award, Army Achievement Medal Third Award, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, and many more awards have been bestowed to Clark during his year of service.

“Our family, the 933rd FRSD, is crushed by the passing of Sgt. 1st Class Michael Clark. Sgt. 1st. Clark was a devoted spouse, parent, and patriot who cherished his nation. His devotion for his fellow soldiers and his leadership skills were incomparable, according to Commander Maj. Stephen W. Rhinehart. “Sgt. 1st. Clark always made those around him happy with his contagious smile and humour. Though there are no adequate words to express how much we will miss him, his impact on our unit and the Soldiers will endure forever. Sgt. 1st. Clark was not only one of my soldiers; he was also my friend and brother, which makes this hurt much worse. We are sending up prayers for his family, he stated in a news release.

The US Army Reserve Command’s Commanding General and Chief of the Army Reserve, Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, expressed his profound condolences to Sgt. 1st Class Clark’s unit and family at this trying time. Our greatest resource is our human capital. We are all incredibly devastated by the loss of Sgt. 1st Class Clark, who was a key member of our Army Reserve team.

“As we grieve the passing of our brother, Sergeant First Class Michael Clark, our hearts are heavy. Michael was well-known for his soldier abilities and professional demeanour in the Army Medical and Special Forces groups. His loss is felt all around the world. The wife, kids, and other family members of Sergeant First Class Clark are sent our sincere condolences from the 3rd Medical Command Deployment Support. Major General Joe D. Robinson expressed his love and unflinching support throughout this trying period.

“Marty, the daughters, and I are praying for the family of this soldier and for those harmed by this awful lightning strike,” the governor Brian Kemp wrote in a tweet. We ask the people of Georgia to join us in mourning the loss of their fellow military member while we continue to pray for their recovery.

Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the family of this soldier and for those also hurt by this unfortunate lightning strike. As we hope for their recovery, we ask our fellow Georgians to join us in mourning the loss of their fellow servicemember.https://t.co/D00q5f3TqY — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 21, 2022

Rick Allen, a representative, also tweeted: “We are sending prayers to those who were hurt when lightning struck Fort Gordon yesterday. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families because this is such a tragic story.”

We are praying for those injured in the lightning strike at Fort Gordon yesterday. This is a heartbreaking story and our hearts are with the victims and their families.https://t.co/dQRCYaFLRx — Rick W. Allen (@RepRickAllen) July 21, 2022

One of the nine individuals—eight reservists and one soldier—has been treated and released from the hospital, while the other eight are still receiving care and are said to be in “good condition,” according to the Army Reserve.