Wisconsin Democrats back Barnes to defeat Senators Johnson

Alex Lasry withdraws from the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination race in Wisconsin.

He spent more than $12 million on his campaign only to abandon it less than two weeks before the primary.

Instead, Democrats rally behind Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes to take on Ron Johnson.

Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry will withdraw his candidacy for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination in Wisconsin, according to party leaders, as Democrats rally behind Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes to take against Republican Ron Johnson.

Lasry, who spent more than $12 million on his campaign only to abandon it less than two weeks before the primary, endorsed Barnes despite trailing him in opinion polls by a few percentage points. On Monday, another Democratic candidate, Tom Nelson, resigned from the contest and endorsed Barnes.

“I am so grateful to Alex for all of the work he’s done to move Wisconsin forward, and I’m proud to have his endorsement,” Barnes said in a statement. “We are going to unite Wisconsinites from every corner of the state to defeat Ron Johnson.”

Also Read 3-year-old Wisconsin child rescued from burning mobile home A 3-year-old child was trapped inside a blazing mobile home on Sunday....

Johnson, a long-time ally of former President Donald Trump who was elected to the Senate amid the conservative Tea Party wave of 2010, has long been a target for Democrats and has struggled with low job approval rates this year.

Johnson’s seat is one of the Democrats’ limited chances to win up a Senate seat in the midterm elections on November 8. Republicans are expected to reclaim a House majority, while Democrats are expected to defend their razor-thin Senate majority.

Advertisement

However, political observers and Republican strategists say Johnson’s opponents have frequently underestimated him.

According to source, a website that studies opinion surveys and politics, Barnes is running neck and neck with Johnson.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the only other significant Democratic Senate candidate in the Aug. 9 primary, has polled in the single digits behind Barnes.

Also Read Following nighttime storms in SE Wisconsin, many are without power 13,500 without power in the FOX6 viewing area as of 6:30 a.m....