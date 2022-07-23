Woman raped for three days describes the horrifying moment she realised she was abducted and the terrifying threat made by the suspect

According to court documents, a suspected kidnapper and rapist delivered a 23-year-old lady a scary threat that made her understand she was being held captive.

In the trial of Victor Pena, 42, which started on Monday, the claimed victim offered chilling testimony about her alleged rape while she was on the witness stand.

After describing how Pena reportedly threatened to kill her, the young woman stated, “I didn’t want to die, so I just let him.”

According to MassLive, the 23-year-old woman was located in Pena’s apartment following a three-day search for her after she went missing in January 2019.

According to reports, the victim and the suspect met as she was leaving Boston, Massachusetts’ Hennessy’s Pub.

The woman testified that she attended a home party before going to the neighbourhood bar.

According to WBZ TV, she said in court that the last thing she remembered was dancing at Hennessy’s before she awoke naked in a stranger’s room.

“I made an effort to stand and leave. I was halted as a man’s arm approached, “stated the victim.

The 23-year-old claimed Pena threatened to kill her in order to get her to consent to his advances.

She also reportedly informed authorities that while being held captive, she was forced to consume alcohol and was only given canned pineapple to eat, according to WCBV.

According to WCVB, Pena’s phone had hundreds of images of the victim that were sexually graphic, according to the prosecution.

The victim said in court that Pena claimed to have saved her from frostbite the night before her alleged abduction.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross told MassLive after examining security footage of the area: “It’s evident from the video surveillance that she did not go along willingly.”