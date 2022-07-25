Yenin on Ukraine’s claim for restitution following the Russian invasion

Yenin, Ukraine’s First Deputy Interior Minister, stated as much in an interview with Ukrainian news outlet Telegraf.

“We actively cooperate with the ICC, and there are plans to create a separate tribunal for the Russian Federation. There is no single court or tribunal that would resolve absolutely all issues related to the prosecution of all war criminals and compensation for damage to the population of Ukraine and the state. Therefore, it is necessary to use all possible tools,” he said.

According to him, the issue concerns both the International Criminal Court and the European Court of Human Rights. “Despite the fact that the Russian Federation left the Council of Europe, the European Court [of Human Rights] still has the ability to accept and consider applications regarding violations of the human rights convention committed by the Russian Federation,” he said.

Yenin stated that Ukraine expects that a specific international tribunal would be established, adding that this is not a simple process. He was speaking about the prospect of creating a trial for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military leadership.

He also said that when Ukraine was looking for ways to hold Russia accountable for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, it was already clear then that the creation of a large-scale UN-backed tribunal was impossible, “because Russia has the right of veto in the UN Security Council.”

“Any ad hoc tribunal will have limited ability to apprehend relevant offenders and bring them to justice. For now, we can see that all the red lines have been crossed. Therefore, now the answer lies with the international community, how to ensure the inevitability of punishment for all war criminals, including the Russian president,” Yenin said.

