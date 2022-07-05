Yuri Voronov tycoon found dead in mansion pool

A Top senior executive with ties to the Russian energy giant Gazprom was discovered dead in the swimming pool of his residence.

Russian multimillionaire Yuri Voronov, 61, is the most recent millionaire to pass away recently in unknown circumstances.

Voronov was in charge of a logistics and transportation business that had significant contracts with the Arctic gas goliath.

Four gas business CEOs and a prominent medical executive have passed away inexplicably since the year’s beginning.

The body of Voronov, who had suffered a head wound from a close-range gunshot, was discovered in the swimming pool of his residence in a posh neighbourhood adjacent to St. Petersburg.

Nearby, a semi-automatic Grand Power handgun was discovered, and at the bottom of the pool, there were “many spent bullets.”

His death is being looked into by the Russian Investigative Committee, which initially connected it to “a dispute with partners.”

According to his wife, Voronov had been convinced for several weeks that business associates and contractors were defrauding him because they had “acted dishonourably.”

The entrepreneur thought he had “lost a lot of money.”

Security cameras at his residence in the Leningrad region did not record any visitors.

There are now concerns that these apparent suicides may actually have been murders after two other deaths of executives connected to Gazprom in posh mansions close to St. Petersburg were previously reported.

The day after the conflict in Ukraine broke out in February, Alexander Tyulakov, 61, a senior deputy general director level financial and security executive for Gazprom, was found by his boyfriend.

His £500,000 house had a noose around his neck.

However, rumours claim he had been severely assaulted just before he “took his own life,” raising the possibility that he was under a lot of pressure.

Three weeks prior, Leonid Shulman, 60, the chief of transport at Gazprom Invest, was discovered dead with numerous stab wounds in a pool of blood on the floor of the same upscale Leninsky gated housing estate in the Leningrad region of Russia.