Yury Shchygol, the state service’s chief of special communication and information protection, provides a briefing

Consequently, to safeguard human lives For this reason, Ukraine is creating a modern, NATO-compliant Ukrainian Army that will be able to execute combat operations with a minimum amount of casualties.

The “Army of Drones” idea was launched as part of the UNITED24 project.

A briefing on "The formation of the Drone Army has started within the scope of the UNITED24 project" will be given on July 13 at 14:00.

Head of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Protection, Yuriy Shchygol

Subjects for conversation:

the amount of money Ukrainians transferred;

Any Ukrainian or citizen of another nation may transfer funds for the purchase of drones or give the Ukrainian Army a drone they have already acquired. The State Special Forces will purchase small drones to aid our soldiers and reconnaissance drones with these money. It was feasible to raise about UAH 200 million in the first three days of this project.

The event will be held online.

On July 13, accreditation will be in effect until 13:30. You must include your name, last name, and publication title for verification.

