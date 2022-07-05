Zelenskiy says Ukraine is in talks with Turkey, UN on grain exports

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine is in talks with Turkey and the UN to obtain guarantees for grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

“According to Zelenskiy, Ukraine is collaborating “directly” on this matter with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and that the body is “playing a leading role, not as a mediator.

“Recent news stories have stated that these discussions may soon take place in Turkey.

In reality, discussions are currently taking place with Turkey, the United Nations, and our representatives—those in charge of ensuring the security of the grain leaving our ports—Zelenskiy said during a press conference alongside Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

“Except for Russia, who we do not trust, it is crucial that someone assures the safety of ships for this or that nation. Therefore, we want security for the ships that will arrive to unload supplies.”

Zelenskiy claimed that 22 million tonnes of grain were currently stopped, with a further harvest of roughly 60 million tonnes anticipated in the autumn. Zelenskiy’s country, Ukraine, one of the world’s top exporters of grain, accuses Russia of impeding the movement of its ships.

Russia denies preventing the transport of any grain and blames Ukraine, in part because of what it claims are mining operations at its ports, for the lack of movement.

Additionally, Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from its storage facilities and transporting it outside of the nation, either to Russian-occupied territories, Russia, or other nations.

A Turkish official announced on Monday that Turkey had stopped a cargo ship flying the Russian flag off its Black Sea coast and was looking into a Ukrainian allegation that it was transporting grain that had been stolen.