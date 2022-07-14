Zelensky attributes Sri Lankan situation to Russia

Ukraine’s President has accused Russia of creating a global food crisis and inflation.

20 million tonnes of grain meant for the world market are still stuck in Odesa, Ukraine.

A blockade by the Russian Black Sea fleet has restricted exports and imports since the beginning of the war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine blamed Russia’s “special military operation” in his nation for Sri Lanka’s economic problems on Wednesday.

He accused Russia of creating a global food crisis and driving inflation. He stated, “One of Russia’s primary methods in its invasion of Ukraine has been the development of an economic shock.”

“The shocking food and fuel price hikes led to a social explosion. No one knows now how it will end,” reports claim Zelensky as saying during the Asian Leadership Conference in the capital of South Korea, Seoul.

On Wednesday, the Russian and Ukrainian teams made “substantial progress” during a high-stakes meeting in Istanbul with UN and Turkish officials to restore shipments from a Black Sea port.

The Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) says that 20 million tonnes of grain meant for the world market are still stuck in the port of Odesa, Ukraine.

Over fifty percent of Ukraine’s exports were once shipped through its major Black Sea port, Odesa.

However, a blockade by the Russian Black Sea fleet has restricted exports and imports since the beginning of the war.

With the Ukraine crisis going on for five months and food prices going up in most of the world, it is important for global organisations to get grain and fertiliser exports back on track from two of the world’s biggest exporters.

