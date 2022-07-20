Advertisement
  • News
  • International
  • Zelensky expresses gratitude to the US for its kindness for Ukraine and Ukrainians
Zelensky

  • President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed gratitude to First Lady Jill Biden,
  • Vice President Joe Biden, members of the U.S. Administration, and every American family for their generosity toward Ukraine and Ukrainians.
  •  President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband came to greet the first lady of Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed gratitude to First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Joe Biden, members of the U.S. Administration, and every American family for their generosity toward Ukraine and Ukrainians.

In his nightly video broadcast, Zelensky said:

“Increasing American support for Ukraine, additional assistance to protect people from Russian terror, solving humanitarian needs – these are all the tasks of the ongoing visit of the first lady of Ukraine to the United States. Today, on the second day of the visit, a meeting at the White House with First Lady Jill Biden – President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband came to greet the first lady of Ukraine. I am grateful to the presidential couple of the United States, all representatives of the American Administration and every American family for their warmth towards our country and our people,” Zelensky said.

Because “it is really crucial right now,” he said, “I expect major benefits for Ukraine in partnership with the United States from this visit.”

Olena Zelenska, wife of the president of Ukraine, is reportedly visiting the United States at Jill Biden’s request.

