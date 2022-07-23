Zelensky: Life in Ukraine won’t be stopped by war, and we won’t be held captive to the horrors it has brought

Zelensky has highlighted that the war won’t destroy Ukraine or end life there, therefore we need to start talking about the nation’s recovery right away.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has highlighted that the war won’t destroy Ukraine or end life there, therefore we need to start talking about the nation’s recovery right away.

During the 2nd international Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in Kyiv, Zelensky said, “The war has not broken Ukraine and will not break it, it has not stopped life in our country and will not stop it, and it will certainly not make us hostages to the horrors that the invaders brought to our beautiful, peaceful, and strong state.” He added that the main topic of the Summit is the post-war recovery of Ukraine and the human aspect of this recovery.

“Why are we talking about reconstruction now, when the war is not yet over? So that on the first day of peace we can already feel it in full, so that there will already be a systematic reconstruction of everything that was destroyed by the Russian army, so that there will already be security guarantees for our people, so that people will already know where and how they can return if they went abroad, fleeing hostilities,” the President emphasized.

The President added that it is also crucial to discuss restoration in order for the healthcare system to regain its full potential once peace is achieved, for parents to not have any unanswered questions regarding their children’s education, for people to be certain that there are jobs for them in Ukraine, for there to be a choice of how to express oneself, and for all veterans who endured the hell of battles to truly feel the gratitude of our state.

According to reports, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska organised the second annual summit of first ladies and gentlemen under the theme “Ukraine and the World: The Future We (Re)Build Together”

Celebrities, top global experts, and high-ranking individuals are invited to attend, and the summit will be aired live in more than 20 nations.

Direct participation in the event is allowed both on-site and online. In particular, Diana Nausdien, the first lady of Lithuania, and Andra Apine-Levite, the first lady of Latvia, arrived in Kiev.

Additionally, a number of well-known public figures have already indicated that they will attend the summit, including journalist Piers Morgan, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham, actors Richard Gere, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis.

