Zelensky orders civilians to evacuate Donetsk region

  Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered all civilians still living in parts of eastern Donetsk region under Ukrainian control to evacuate.
  Zelensky Speaking during a late-night address from Kyiv, Mr Zelensky warned of an intensification of fighting.
  • “The more people leave Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill,” he said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered all civilians still living in parts of eastern Donetsk region under Ukrainian control to evacuate.

Zelensky Speaking during a late-night address from Kyiv, Mr Zelensky warned of an intensification of fighting.

“The more people leave Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill,” he said.

The region has seen heavy clashes amid a slow advance by Russian forces, who already control large parts of it.

“The more people leave Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill,” the Ukrainian leader said. “We will use all available opportunities to save as many lives as possible and to limit Russian terror as much as possible.”

Mr Zelensky’s intervention comes as Russia invited UN and Red Cross officials to investigate the deaths of 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in another part of Donetsk region held by Russian-backed separatists.

During an assault on an Olenivka jail, both sides traded responsibility for the deaths of the servicemen, which occurred under circumstances that remain unknown.

Russia’s defence authorities indicated on Saturday night that Moscow was open to a “objective probe” into the event, which took place on Friday.

