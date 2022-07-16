Zelensky: Russian terrorism will cease to exist, but we still need to fight for this

All people responsible for the attack on the city of Vinnytsia are currently being identified.

Ukraine will eventually reach a point where Russian intimidation is no longer conceivable, but fighting is still necessary. This was said by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a televised address that evening.

Ukrainian diplomats must do everything possible to make the new, seventh set of sanctions against the Russian Federation that the European Union has been preparing, which was just announced, stronger.

The occupiers must understand what a just reaction to terror entails in the wake of the Russian army’s attack on Vinnytsia and other terrorist actions. Sanctions in particular will make a difference. Of course, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will contribute their part of the solution. No nights of sleep will be had by the occupiers.

All people responsible for the attack on the city of Vinnytsia are currently being identified. We will take all possible action, both domestically and internationally, to hold every single Russian murderer accountable for their crimes.

Today, the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs gave me detailed details regarding the city’s rescue effort. In total, close to 200 persons requested medical assistance. Unfortunately, there are four persons who are currently in critical condition. On the list, four citizens are still absent. On the ground, everything is being done to determine their fate. 23 people have died, and that number has not altered as of yet.

The minister also informed me about the Russian army’s assault on Mykolaiv earlier this morning. Two institutes’ buildings, one for shipbuilding and the other for pedagogy, were demolished.

There are no words in everyday human speech that can adequately convey the level of degradation the Russian state has reached. Destroying pedagogical institutions in particular makes it impossible for new teachers to receive training, which is a double crime.

However, do not allow the terrorists believe that this would benefit them in any way. Everything they damaged will certainly be repaired. Every one of the more than 2,000 educational institutions, including all kindergartens, schools, universities, and institutes. Most essential, we shall maintain our civility and humanity. But with so many killers and executioners, Russian society will continue to be debilitated for years.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the United States of America is creating a defence budget that includes further support for Ukraine. Expanding the capability of our military aviation is a special concern. This and other US aid to our nation will greatly improve our ability to defend ourselves. It is significant.

I want to thank the American people, President Biden, and the US Congress once more for all of their support. By the way, the United States of America has only recently transferred $3 billion to the Ukrainian budget, allowing us to meet the country’s present social needs. America is unquestionably a world leader in the fight of freedom.

The air alert is currently over practically the entire state of our state as I write this address. There are early reports of strikes in the Dnipro, Kremenchuk, and Kyiv region. The aim of the occupiers’ terror is very clear: to exert pressure on people like you and me, on our society, to intimidate people, and to cause as much destruction to Ukrainian cities as possible, while Russian terrorists are still able to do it. The occupiers are aware that we are gradually growing stronger.

