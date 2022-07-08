The sooner the war ends and the less losses there are for all nations, the more defence assistance to Ukraine is currently needed.

The sooner the war ends and the less losses there are for all nations, the more defence assistance to Ukraine is currently needed. Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, mentioned this in his evening video message.

The most talked-about issue in our nation right now is Boris Johnson’s resignation as prime minister and head of his party. I spoke with him in the late afternoon and thanked him for his support ever since the first day of Russian brutality.

First and foremost, these are weapons: armoured vehicles, artillery, ammo, Stinger air defence systems, cool NLAW anti-tank systems, and a tonne more. Significant political backing, severe sanctions against Russia, and financial support for our state have all been provided since February 24. Specifically, more than two billion pounds have been set aside for security and defence requirements.

Britain plays a truly global role in defending freedom. And while this reflects the state of British society, the charisma and leadership of the head of state always play a distinctive role. especially now, when Russia is engaged in a full-scale war against Europe that began with an attack on our nation. Therefore, it is not unexpected that Ukrainians are grateful to Boris personally.

But let’s not lose sight of the fact that we are fostering interstate relations. No matter what happens in London’s political spheres, Boris and all of our allies in the UK assured me that Great Britain will continue to support Ukraine.

Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, who are members of the US Congress, and I had a meeting today in Kiev. Both of them, who represent the Republican and Democratic parties, firmly support Ukraine. They wrote the resolution requesting that Russia be recognised as a state supporter of terrorism by the Department of State. I thanked them and expressed my hope that this project would succeed.

I briefed the senators on the front-line situation and the plans being made by the occupiers. We specifically discussed Donbas, the south of our nation, and the Kharkiv region. The Russian army fired missiles against Kramatorsk once more today. The occupants also attacked Kharkiv and the Donbass cities.

Our partners in both directions are fully aware of the requirements for our defence. This relates to contemporary MLRS air defence. The more defence assistance we provide to Ukraine right now, the sooner the war will finish in our victory and the less any nation in the world, including the United States, will lose as a result of Russian pressure on democracies.

