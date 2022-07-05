Zelensky: The reconstruction of Ukraine involves both immediate and future actions

Rebuilding Ukraine involves both what needs to be done right once and what needs to be done later, after our victory.

It has to do with the quality of life and safety.

We require at least 25 brand-new, cutting-edge garbage processing facilities.

Advertisement

Rebuilding Ukraine involves both what needs to be done right once and what needs to be done later, after our victory. And we must accomplish this in concert with our allies and the democratic community as a whole. Do now.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, announced this in his evening video message. I wish you all good health, Ukrainians! Our day of foreign policy action today was lengthy and crucial.

In Lugano, Switzerland, a symposium devoted to the restoration of Ukraine got underway. I want to make it clear right away that they frequently place the emphasis in the wrong place when they discuss rehabilitation. It is not just about what we should do following our victory or in the years to come; it is also about what we must do immediately.

More than a thousand settlements were freed from the occupation by Ukrainian forces, and more are being added every week. Consider the south of our nation right now. They were all extensively destroyed. Additionally, this implies the requirement for enormous sums of money in order to rebuild infrastructure, restore access to healthcare and social services, and bring about a return to normal economic activity. The liberated districts alone contain tens of thousands of ruined homes.

Additionally, we must get schools and institutions ready for the new academic year throughout all of the nation’s free territory as well as under fresh conditions of ongoing threat, including missile strikes. Despite the daily threats that Russia poses, we must already start preparing for the winter and take all necessary steps to get through it without incident in terms of energy.

Russian airstrikes and hostilities have significantly damaged the economy, putting thousands of businesses out of business. And because of the drop in tax revenues, there is a great need for work to maintain social benefits.

Advertisement

Because of this, the rebuilding of Ukraine involves both what needs to be done now and what needs to be done later, after our victory. And we must work together with our allies and the entire democratic globe to accomplish this. Do now.

Mrs. Andersson, the prime minister of Sweden, was in Kiev today. The primary subjects are defence support, for which we are appreciative. We will receive a new, improved package. new Russian sanctions, as well as new chances for Ukraine, particularly in the area of waste management.

This subject was long ignored in our nation, and it concerns more than just how to dispose of trash. It has to do with quality of life and safety. We require at least 25 brand-new, cutting-edge garbage processing facilities. As a result, the long-standing issue of dumping and waste landfills, or the inability of many towns to find alternatives for garbage, is finally resolved. They are able to offer both energy and secondary raw materials.

If some people find this premature, I want to clarify that our state’s rehabilitation entails more than just rebuilding the walls that were once there but were damaged by shelling. In every sense of the word, especially in relation to our environment, Ukraine must develop into the freest, most advanced, and safest nation in Europe. Absolutely, we will.

The biggest holiday for the United States of America, Independence Day, is today, July 4. Additionally, I would like to extend my congratulations to President Biden, the American people, and all of our friends in the US.

I wish to use a quotation. The United States Declaration of Independence states, “We hold these Truths to be Self-evident, that all Men are created Equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain Unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness—That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed.” And concur that Ukrainians have consistently shown over their history that we share similar values. It suffices to consider the Maidans in Ukraine or our perseverance in defending freedom.

Advertisement

For the latest International News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest International news on oldsite.bolnews.com