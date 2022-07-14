Zelensky: Ukraine is working hard to resume supplying the global market with food

A proclamation granting Maryna Viazovska, a Ukrainian mathematician who won the Fields Medal this year, the Order of Merit in the first degree was signed by me today.

She was able to find a solution to the sphere packing puzzle in eight dimensions.

Mrs. Maryna is the head of the number theory department and works in Lausanne, Switzerland, where she studied in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Advertisement

Ukraine is working hard to restore food exports to the international market. Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, announced this in his evening video message. A proclamation granting Maryna Viazovska, a Ukrainian mathematician who won the Fields Medal this year, the Order of Merit in the first degree was signed by me today. The Nobel Prize in Mathematics is a very significant and prestigious honour.

As the second woman to receive this medal since the award’s inception in 1936, Mrs. Viazovska of Ukraine. She was able to find a solution to the sphere packing puzzle in eight dimensions. Scientists have noted that Maryna Viazovska provided extremely powerful thoughts and assisted in resolving relevant issues.

I want to thank Mrs. Maryna today. Not only for her work, which produced an extremely potent mathematical conclusion, but also because she aids all of us Ukrainians in preserving our freedom and independence. In particular, Mrs. Maryna spoke about Ukraine, Russia’s war on our nation, and the crimes committed by the Russian occupiers during the Fields Medal ceremony at the International Congress of Mathematicians.

Mrs. Maryna is the head of the number theory department and works in Lausanne, Switzerland, where she studied in Kyiv, Ukraine. And I think Maryna Viazovska will eventually be able to come back to Ukraine and teach there.

The “Asian Leadership” conference, which is held yearly in Seoul, the capital of the Republic of Korea, involved me in its activities. One of the platforms that draws people from all around the area to it is this one. Additionally, it is crucial for Ukraine that our principles and interests are recognised throughout the world, particularly in the developed Asian nations. I praised them for their assistance and urged stronger opposition to Russian terror strategies.

What a cruel irony: today, officials of the Donetsk occupying structures declared that the DPRK had officially acknowledged them. We will undoubtedly respond at all levels in a very severe manner. However, this is the news that doesn’t even call for more explanation. Everything is clear as day. The direction we are going in and the direction the occupiers might take.

Advertisement

Following the Russian attack on the city of Chasiv Yar, debris removal is still ongoing. There are currently 48 people on the list of the deceased, one of them is a child. Unfortunately, there are still 9 persons who have been saved. Rescuers will stay on the scene until all of the rubble has been removed. With so many casualties, it was one of the most savage Russian attacks during the entire conflict. My sympathies go out to the victims’ loved ones and friends.

I’m getting ready to address the attendees of the forum on the prosecution of Russian war criminals that will take place tomorrow in The Hague, the Netherlands. Democracies throughout the world are prepared to take any and all steps necessary to hold every Russian terrorist accountable for crimes against Ukrainians. And we need to work together to make sure that everyone who is guilty is given a fair sentence. A tribunal will be convened.

Also Read Sumy region: Russian forces shell four settlements Russian forces bombarded four settlements in the Sumy region with mortar fire...