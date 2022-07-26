Zelensky: Ukraine’s ties to Guatemala serve as a gateway to all of Latin America

It is crucial for Ukraine to establish ties with Guatemala since doing so will facilitate ties with the rest of Latin America.

Today marked the first President of Guatemala to visit Kiev since we gained our independence.

As was mentioned, Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, and Alejandro Giammattei, the leader of the Republic of Guatemala, met in Kiev.

Today marked the first President of Guatemala to visit Kiev since we gained our independence. The fact is that our relations with this Latin American state serve as a bridge to the entire region of Latin America, in addition to the fact that we received their complete support, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address.

Zelensky thanked President Giammattei and Guatemala for their principled and steadfast criticism of Russian aggression and support of the defence of international law.

“Following the negotiations, I am sure that Ukraine’s position will be heard in Latin America. We agreed with Mr. President on the abolition of visa restrictions and the reboot of trade and economic relations between our countries,” the President added.

Additionally, he noted that South and Southeast Asia, Central and South America, Africa, countries of the Arab world, and Ukraine were all new broad areas that Ukrainian diplomacy was gradually opening up for the society.

“Crises created by Russia affect everyone in the world, and no one will manage to stay aside when Russia provokes chaos in the food market, in the energy markets or simply in international relations,” Zelensky noted.

In the history of bilateral relations between Ukraine and the Republic of Guatemala, this is the first high-level visit. The presidents observed a resurgence in interest in the expansion of ties between the two nations as well as a lack of differences in their strategies for resolving pressing global concerns in contemporary international relations.

