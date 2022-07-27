Zelensky wins the Winston Churchill Leadership Prize

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, was given the Winston Churchill Leadership Award by the International Churchill Society.

As said, President of the International Society Laurence Geller observed that current occurrences and phenomena have not occurred since Winston Churchill’s time 80 years ago when speaking to the media from the press centre of the Office of the Prime Minister of Great Britain (London).

“Tyranny currently threatens democracy in Europe, but bravery and leadership can end this threat. President Zelensky, like Winston Churchill, demonstrates that tyranny must be resisted and that everyone has the freedom to live their own life “Laurence Geller is quoted by the President’s press office.

Geller claims that Zelenskyy’s steadfast adherence to the core tenets of democracy and support for his nation help Europe comprehend itself and that “his defence of democracy encourages us all.”

Laurence Geller also complimented the contribution made by the United Kingdom, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to enhancing democracy’s capacity to defend itself and deter assault.

Boris Johnson remarked that after Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine began, Volodymyr Zelenskyy demonstrated his leadership.

You were aware that you were the number one target on the Russians’ hit list when they started their lightning assault on Kiev. And you could have left Kiev and said that the President’s survival was necessary for the survival of the Ukrainian state, which would have been difficult to refute. However, Volodymyr, you obviously did none of those things; instead, you decided to remain in Kyiv, among the Ukrainians, much like Churchill did in London in 1940. You said, “I need weapons, not a ride,” when one world leader offered to take you somewhere else, Johnson claimed.

“And like Churchill, you understand that the Ukrainian people are the lion, not you,” the British prime minister continued. “But you have been called upon to give the roar, the roar of freedom against tyranny, good against evil, of light against darkness. It was a wonderful stroke of luck that you were in government during this crisis for Ukraine and the rest of the globe, and you delivered that message magnificently. And motivated by your example, I am confident that Ukraine will triumph. When that day arrives, as it inevitably will, Ukraine will rise to assume its rightful place as a sovereign, independent, and free country.

The President of Ukraine expressed his thanks for the honour and emphasised that it not only recognised his efforts but also the bravery of tens of thousands of Ukrainian men and women who stood out in conflicts with the Russian invader.

Zelensky emphasised that “this prize would not be feasible if the entire Ukrainian people had not mobilised to defend freedom from the assault of tyranny.”

He also voiced his belief that individuals who stood up for the Ukrainian people and the idea of freedom in general will always be remembered by both Ukrainians and European history. The President praised Boris Johnson’s leadership in particular.

