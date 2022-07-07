Zelenskyy says Johnson’s resignation is ‘sadness’

Zelenskyy has spoken to eleven EU leaders on Wednesday about Ukraine’s candidacy and is in the process of negotiating with more for support. He said, “We (Ukraine) deserve it”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says news of Boris Johnson’s resignation was met with “sadness” in Kyiv.

Both leaders discussed the possibility of future cooperation between their nations.

“My entire office and all Ukrainians are grateful to you for your help.”

Advertisement

In a phone call, Zelenskyy informed Boris Johnson that the news of his resignation was met with “sadness” in Ukraine, where the departed British prime minister has been lauded for the rapid dispatch of weapons and other help to oppose Russia’s invasion.

“We all heard this news with sadness. Not only me, but also the entire Ukrainian society, which is very sympathetic to you,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement on Thursday.

“My entire office and all Ukrainians are grateful to you for your help. We have no doubt that Great Britain’s support will be preserved, but your personal leadership and charisma made it special,” Zelenskyy added.

Also Read Zelenskyy promises that Ukraine will liberate the occupied Luhansk Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated troops for "liberating" Ukraine's Luhansk...

The Ukrainian president stated in the statement that both leaders discussed the possibility of future cooperation between their nations, with a focus on Kyiv’s defence and political assistance.