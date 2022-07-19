Zhyvytskyi: Over 150 mines and shells were launched at the Sumy region

Russian troops fired more than 150 mines and shells at the Sumy region .

Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy regional military administration, said this in a Telegram post,

They fired mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

“From half past eleven in the morning, the Russians began shelling our territories. The enemies hit the Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Bilopillia, Khotin, Myropillia, Esman communities. In the past day, the enemy fired more than 150 mines and shells. They fired mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. The Russians also opened fire using machine guns and grenade launchers,” the report said.

Zhyvytskyi said that in one attack, significant damage and injuries were recorded.

According to him, at 14:30, the Russians struck Bilopillia using Grad multiple launch rocket launchers. Forty enemy shells damaged 16 private houses of civilians, commercial buildings and vehicles. Two people were injured.

