Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
1 person died and 17 hurt as Spanish music festival collapsed

1 person died and 17 hurt as Spanish music festival collapsed

Articles
Advertisement
1 person died and 17 hurt as Spanish music festival collapsed

1 person died and 17 hurt as Spanish music festival collapsed

Advertisement
  • A stage fell at a music event near Valencia, Spain, killing one and injuring 17, three critically.
  • At 4:18 a.m. local time, a violent blast of wind destroyed the Medusa Festival in Cullera, near Valencia.
  • “Due to a strong blast of wind, the Medusa Festival’s main entrance and stage crumbled,” a Valencia official said.
Advertisement
A stage fell at a music event near Valencia, Spain, killing one and injuring 17, three critically. At 4:18 a.m. local time, a violent blast of wind destroyed the Medusa Festival in Cullera, near Valencia. The Civil Guard, Spain’s paramilitary police squad, reported there was more damage than the stage’s partial collapse.
“Due to a strong blast of wind, the Medusa Festival’s main entrance and stage crumbled,” a Valencia official said.
When the event happened, there were 50,000 people at the festival, and it took 40 minutes to evacuate everybody, with working exit doors.
Valencia’s president, Ximo Puig, sent condolences to the victim’s family and friends.
Advertisement
“A shocking accident. “I want to convey my heartfelt condolences to the young man’s family and friends,” Puig added.
Early Saturday morning, festival organisers announced on Instagram that they had suspended the festival “due to adverse weather” to ensure concert-goers, staff, and artists’ safety.
Later Saturday, organisers cancelled the festival, citing “adverse and unexpected weather circumstances” “It’s a funeral. “Our thoughts are continually with those touched, directly or indirectly, by the tragic, unforeseen, and unavoidable disaster,” organisers stated in a social media statement.
Videos posted early Saturday showed severe winds and stage constructions crumbling as audiences were evacuated.
Advertisement
The Valencia department of Spain’s national weather agency (AEMET) tweeted that warm breezes were causing strong winds and temperature spikes.
At 3 a.m. local time, the temperature was 40.5 Celsius (104.9 degrees Fahrenheit) at the Alicante-Elche airport on the Mediterranean coast, with winds of 82 kilometres per hour.
Europe’s temperatures have soared, causing droughts in England and wildfires in France.
Advertisement

Also Read

With unprecedented Coachella showing, Latin music continues US dominance
With unprecedented Coachella showing, Latin music continues US dominance

This year's Coachella featured an unprecedented number of Latin bands, who dominated...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story