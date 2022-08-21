21-year-old man stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival

A man, age 21, has been stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival.

A large throng gathered around the wounded, and the police had to remove him from the scene and administer first aid until the ambulance arrived.

The Metropolitan Police have started a homicide investigation and have stated that hundreds of individuals were present at the scene.

As Monday evening drew to a close, the victim was found stabbed in Ladbroke Grove, beneath the Westway flyover. In the end, he passed away at a hospital in west London.

Dr. Alison Heydari, the head of local law enforcement, remarked, “The atmosphere over the previous two days has been generally positive and good natured as Carnival should be.”

Unfortunately, several violent occurrences occurred on Monday evening, and a 21-year-old man was killed as a result.

We pray for his loved ones as they cope with this unimaginable loss.

She assured the public that the homicide unit will investigate all leads in an effort to find and prosecute those guilty for the murder.

Murderous stabbings

She further noted that “hundreds of people” were present nearby at the time of the occurrence.

In the words of the speaker, “I would ask anyone who observed anything, who has video evidence, or who has any other information that could aid officers to come forward.”

Police have notified the victim’s family and are providing them with counselling and other assistance.

The Met stated on Monday night that a Section 60 order, providing officers stop and search powers in the Notting Hill Carnival area, will be in effect from Monday evening until Tuesday morning at 01:00.

Following “a series of violent attacks and serious stabbings,” the police said this.

Up to early Tuesday, police reported 209 arrests, including 46 for assault, 36 for drug possession, 33 for offensive weapon possession, 27 for public order offences, and 8 for sexual assault.

At the first Notting Hill Carnival since 2019, Londoners took to the streets once again.

The two-day festival, which had been postponed for two years owing to the epidemic, was anticipated to draw millions of visitors.