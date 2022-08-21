32 killed, 51 wounded in bus accidents

Turkey bus accident kills 16
At least 32 people have died in Turkey as a result of two separate accidents where vehicles crashed into first responders who were helping people who had been hurt in other accidents. On Saturday morning, a bus crashed into the scene of a car accident near Gaziantep, killing 16 people and hurting 21 others.
A few hours later, in Mardin, 250km (150 miles) away, a truck hit a crowd of people, killing 16 people and reportedly hitting emergency workers. There has been no word about a link between the two events.
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca reported 29 people were injured in the second collision, 8 of them severely. Accident occurred at Derik, Mardin. He tweeted, “A truck’s brakes failed and it impacted a crowd.”
Three automobiles crashed, according to Anadolu news agency. First, near Nizip, Gaziantep, on Saturday.
Bus hits rescue personnel and media at an automobile accident site. Three firemen, two emergency personnel, and two journalists were killed, Gaziantep’s governor tweeted.
Turkey’s DHA news agency displayed photos of a torn-off ambulance and scattered metal. Bekir Bozdag will investigate the accident.
