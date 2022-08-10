4,000 beagles rescued from a breeder now needed homes in the US

Following one of the largest canine rescue operations in US history, nearly 4,000 beagles are looking for new homes.

The dogs were being bred in Virginia at a company that afterwards sold them to labs conducting drug tests.

However, the business has since been shut down due to violations of animal laws, and charities are working to find new homes for the dogs.

Kitty Block, executive director of the Humane Society, stated, “4,000 is a large number.”

And it will take 60 days to remove all of the animals, while we cooperate with national shelter and rescue partners to place the dogs eventually in forever-loving homes.

The US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the breeding facility in Cumberland, which is operated by the company Envigo RMS, in May, accusing it of several instances of animal abuse.

Inspectors discovered that some dogs were being put to death for ailments that were easily treatable rather than receiving veterinarian care. Along with being denied food, some nursing women were being offered food that was contaminated with faeces, mould, and maggots.

Another time, exposure to the cold caused the deaths of 25 puppies.

Following the complaint, the business rejected the claims but declared it was closing the facility and giving the dogs to the animal welfare organisation Humane Society, according to CBS News.

Before being made available for adoption, the beagles are currently undergoing medical evaluations and vaccines.

