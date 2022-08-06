6 people were murdered in an accident in Los Angeles whose driver was a nurse  

Six people were killed on Thursday in a multi-car collision at a West Los Angeles crossroads.

Six people were killed on Thursday in a multi-car collision at a West Los Angeles crossroads. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz who was at fault has been identified.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, a nurse, was identified by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) at the age of 37.

Linton was brought into jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence after sustaining moderate injuries in the crash.

Attorneys claimed that they might get the case as early as Monday and would then determine whether to press charges.

Fox 11 reports that Linton works as a travelling nurse at the West Los Angeles Medical Center of Kaiser Permanente.

The station reported that at about 1:30 p.m., detectives claimed Linton had been travelling above 100 mph in a 35 mph zone. PT

Officer Franco Pepi told The Associated Press that police are investigating if Linton had a medical episode or was operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The CHP said that the Mercedes car ran a red light without ever appearing to brake.

The collision resulted in a loud explosion that sounded like a bomb, according to witnesses at the scene in the Windsor Hills neighbourhood who spoke to Fox News.

A kid who was launched from a car landed in a petrol station.

