8 killed in Kabul blast; Daesh claims responsibility

Daesh said it was behind an explosion that killed people in an area of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, where people from different groups lived.

At least eight people were killed and 18 were hurt, according to the Afghan police. Daesh said in a statement that an attack in western Kabul killed and hurt 20 people.

Khalid Zadran, the city’s police spokesman, said, “The blast happened in a crowded place.”

After the explosion, men were seen running to help the hurt.

A senior Taliban security official who did not want to be named said that initial investigations showed that explosives were put in a vegetable cart and that the explosion hurt and killed more than 50 people, including women and children.

“There is a chance that the number of deaths will go up because most of the people who were hurt had serious wounds,” he said.

Daesh has taken credit for recent attacks, most of which were on minorities.

Since 2014, a branch of Daesh has been operating in Afghanistan. This is seen as the country’s biggest security threat since the Taliban took over in August of last year.

