A politician from Panama issues an SOS after collapsing in the jungle

After his chopper crashed into the nation’s jungle, a candidate for president of Panama tweeted a heartbreaking cry for assistance on social media.

The video was recorded by Dimitri Flores, an independent candidate running in the 2024 elections, from the scene of the crash of his plane in a mountainous region in western Panama.

According to reports, Mr. Flores was one of six passengers on board the helicopter.

Several people were hurt in the incident, according to the presidential candidate.

The politician muttered in pain, “The chopper crashed.” “We must give God praise for keeping us alive.”

Try sending for me, Mr. Flores commanded. Wow, there are broken arms and legs here.

His orange helicopter’s wreckage could be seen sticking out of the background trees as he walked around the crash site.

The tragedy occurred “around 4,500ft [1,400m] in the highlands, after [the district of] Ceiba and approaching Jaramillo,” according to Mr. Flores. He made no mention of the specifics of what had led to the helicopter’s demise.

The aircraft had already been spotted, according to a tweet from Panama’s Civil Aviation Authority, who also noted that a rescue effort was in progress.

One of the individuals vying for a spot on the 2024 presidential ballot as an independent is Mr. Flores, a lawyer.

