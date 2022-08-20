Chinese-Canadian businessman Xiao Jianhua was given a 13-year prison term

More than five years after the Chinese-Canadian tycoon Xiao Jianhua was kidnapped from a hotel room in Hong Kong and brought to mainland China.

Additionally, the court imposed 6.5 million yuan ($950,000) and 55 billion yuan ($8.1 billion) fines on Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings.

According to authorities, a 25-year-old wildland firefighter died after being struck by a tree while combating the Rum Creek Fire in Oregon. This is the second firefighter fatality to occur in the state this month.

A joint statement from the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Bureau of Land Management said that Logan Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was seriously hurt on Thursday.

Taylor was evacuated out of the rocky terrain to the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford for treatment after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue became aware of his wounds, according to the joint statement. Despite the best efforts of the medical experts, firefighters, and EMS workers assigned to the incident, Taylor passed away from his wounds, the report concluded.

Taylor was the owner of the firefighting business Sasquatch Reforestation, which had a contract with the forestry department.

“We are extremely saddened by the passing of Logan Taylor. This loss is deeply felt by our ODF family and throughout the wildland fire community as a whole,” said Tyler McCarty, ODF Southwest Oregon District Forester. “Safety remains our top priority. ODF and our partners are committed to learning from this accident and to doing everything we can to reduce the risk of similar incidents occurring in the future.”

“A loss of a firefighter’s life impacts the whole firefighting community, and we send our condolences to the family friends, and coworkers,” said Elizabeth Burghard, BLM Medford District Manager said. “Safety is the number one priority for the BLM and our wildland firefighting partners. We want every firefighter to come home safely each day.”

According to Jackson County Emergency Management, the Rum Creek fire, one of many wildfires raging in Oregon, is around 30 acres in size. In southern Oregon, the fire is situated around 150 miles south of Eugene, north of Galice.

A firefighter named Collin Hagan, 27, passed away last week after being struck by a tree while combating the Big Swamp fire in southwest Oregon. He was 27 years old.

