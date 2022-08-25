A Supreme Court panel accuses a Punjab police officer of violating the PM security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security was compromised in January, according to a panel assembled by the Indian Supreme Court.

The individual in question is a top cop from the state of Punjab.

The protesters’ blockade of a flyover caused his convoy to become stranded for 20 minutes.

Even after being informed of a change in Mr. Modi’s travel schedule, the official, according to the court, didn’t “strengthen the route.”

They were calling for the resignation of a cabinet minister. A “serious failure in the protection of the PM” was how the federal home ministry had defined the occurrence.

A committee was formed by the Supreme Court to look into the occurrence. The report was read out by a bench on Thursday that was chaired by Chief Justice NV Ramana. The bench stated that it would send the findings to the federal and state governments “so that required steps can be taken.”

According to the investigation, Harmandeep Singh Hans, who was the district’s senior superintendent at the time the incident occurred in Ferozepur, had “failed to fulfill his duties.” The event led to his transfer.

Weeks before Punjab’s state elections, there was a breach.

Mr. Modi had flown into the state’s Bhatinda airport and was due to take a helicopter to two events, one of which was an electoral rally.

His trip was, however, delayed by severe weather and the convoy finally went via road when visibility did not improve. However, protesters blocked the convoy about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the initial destination.

The demonstrators were calling for the resignation of Ajay Mishra, a junior home minister, whose son is allegedly responsible for an October tragedy that claimed the lives of eight people.

The episode started a protracted political controversy in Punjab and all of India.

The state administration, which was then headed by the Congress party, was accused of the error by Mr. Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party; the Congress party refuted the claim.

