Aamir Khan explains why Hindi films are underperforming

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, The film is buzzing as Raksha Bandhan, 11 August 2022, approaches.

Aamir Khan is back after 4 years, while Kareena hasn’t seen since Angrezi Medium.

Aamir and Kareena came on Koffee With Karan and discussed their next flick.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, The film is buzzing as Raksha Bandhan, 11 August 2022, approaches. Aamir Khan is back after 4 years, while Kareena hasn’t seen since Angrezi Medium. Secret Superstar filmmaker Advait Chandan returns. Aamir and Kareena came on Koffee With Karan and discussed their next flick.

Karan Johar questioned Aamir Khan why Hindi films weren’t doing as well as Hindi-dubbed south biggies like Baahubali, KGF, or Pushpa. Karan responded by blaming Aamir’s path-breaking films Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan. Aamir Khan claimed all his films are relevant and emotional. He argued relatability is more important than action and crass cinema. He argued that modern movies are only relevant to a small audience. The actor stated it’s okay to produce a niche picture and that any director has the freedom to do so. He favours broad-appeal films.

From promotional material, the film seems wonderful. Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, also opens on August 11. Both flicks are eagerly awaited. This Koffee With Karan episode is available digitally.

Also Read Aamir Khan replaced Divya Bharti with Juhi Chawla in Darr When Divya Bharti was only 16 years old, she began her career....