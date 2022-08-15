Afghan situation worsens as the Taliban celebrate their first year in power

Advertisement
  • Afghanistan’s government has declared today a national holiday as it commemorates the first anniversary of the Taliban taking control of Kabul.
  • Taliban sympathizers and members have been parading through the streets and flying black and white banners.
  • However, the anniversary occurs as the economic and humanitarian crisis worsens, leaving many men without jobs and the majority of secondary schools for girls still shuttered.
Afghanistan’s government has declared today a national holiday as it commemorates the first anniversary of the Taliban taking control of Kabul. Taliban sympathizers and members have been parading through the streets and flying black and white banners.

However, the anniversary occurs as the economic and humanitarian crisis worsens, leaving many men without jobs and the majority of secondary schools for girls still shuttered.

On August 15, 2021, as Taliban fighters entered the capital, President Ashraf Ghani fled, and the Afghan government collapsed.

It came after the US decision to withdraw its soldiers from the nation by September of that year.

At Kabul Airport, there were frantic scenes as thousands of people rushed to flee, even clinging to aircraft as they attempted to take off.

Starting at 13:00 BST, our reporters on the ground, including Lyse Doucet, Secunder Kermani, and Yogita Limaye, will reply to your inquiries.

