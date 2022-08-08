Afghanistan’s public healthcare is getting worse, babies are dying

The rate of neonatal fatalities and miscarriages in one region, Badakhshan, had nearly doubled.

In August of last year, foreign financing that supported Afghanistan’s public healthcare system was suspended.

Yogita Limaye, our correspondent, spent time in maternity wards there and saw firsthand the excruciating agony of women who were denied access to painkillers, forced to share beds, and faced a severe lack of medical professionals.

Despite all of this, some babies manage to survive, but sadly many others do not.

