Aima Baig’s most recent vacation outfit aroused public controversy

Aima Baig, a young and gifted Pakistani singer, gained notoriety at a young age as a result of her extraordinary talent and lovely voice. She gained fame as a co-host of her first show, Mazaaq Raat. She is currently the most well-known female vocalist in Pakistan. Aima constantly tinkers with her voice and appearance. She adores wearing western clothes, and the majority of them draw criticism for being very exposing.

This time, the actress released a brief video from the United Kingdom in which she was seen wearing a summer dress with spaghetti straps and a deep neck. The screenshots of the actress’s video quickly spread on social media and incited a great deal of public outrage. Her photos are shown below.

Fans claimed that she was cutting-edge from the moment she entered the industry, that she has always loved to wear provocative clothing, and that the United Kingdom had nothing to offer to her audacity. She appears to be intoxicated, as she always has, according to fans, who claimed that when she first arrived, she was naive but that she has since grown bolder. Here are some remarks.

