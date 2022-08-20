Al-Shabab: Islamists kill ten people in a hotel in Somalia

Ten individuals, according to security officials, were killed when al-Shabab extremists raided a hotel in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

According to the police, the terrorists set up two explosives outside the hotel before breaking in and starting to shoot.

Hours after the attack started, they were reportedly holed up on the top floor of the Hotel Hayat.

Advertisement

Ten individuals, according to security officials, were killed when al-Shabab extremists raided a hotel in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

According to the police, the terrorists set up two explosives outside the hotel before breaking in and starting to shoot.

Hours after the attack started, they were reportedly holed up on the top floor of the Hotel Hayat. Numerous visitors and employees of the hotel are alleged to have been rescued by a specialized police squad.

“Terrorists who were confined inside a hotel building room by security personnel were still being neutralized. The majority of the victims were saved, but so far, at least eight civilian deaths have been confirmed “Mohamed Abdikadir, an official, stated.

A website connected to al-Shabab had earlier claimed that a gang of terrorists had “forcefully entered” the hotel and were “carrying out the random shooting.”

According to reports, federal employees frequently congregate at The Hayat.

Advertisement

According to the head of Mogadishu’s Aamin ambulance services, Abdikadir Abdirahman, nine individuals were hurt and taken from the hotel.

Unconfirmed pictures making the rounds on social media appeared to show smoke coming out of the hotel as screams and loud noises are audible.

Two car explosives were aimed at the Hotel Hayat, a police officer informed the news agency Reuters. “The first one struck a nearby barrier, while the second one struck the hotel’s gate. We think the combatants are in the hotel.”

Al-Shabab, an affiliate of al-Qaeda, has been at odds with the central government for a very long time.

The group has been able to expand its influence into regions under the control of the Mogadishu-based government while still maintaining control over much of southern and central Somalia.

Concerns regarding a potential new tactic by al-Shabab have been raised in recent weeks as a result of fighters connected to the organization attacking areas near the border between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Advertisement

Since Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Somalia’s new president, was elected in May, the group has carried out just one attack in the nation’s capital, on Friday.

Also Read Sweden: A man is killed in a shooting at a mall in Malmo A shooting at a Swedish shopping centre resulted in the death of...