Alex Jones must pay an additional $45 million for false claims.

Edition: English
Edition: English

Articles
  Alex Jones, a US conspiracy theorist, has been ordered to pay $45.2 million (£37 million) in punitive damages for saying that a school shooting in 2012 was a fake.
  • On Thursday, the same Texas jury said that the radio host must pay $4.1
U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was fined $45.2 million (£37 million) for claiming that a school massacre in 2012 was staged.

This same Texas jury decided on Thursday that the radio presenter must pay $4.1 million to the parents of a kid who was killed in the assault.

The parents said that Jones’ false information had caused them to be harassed and upset.

At Sandy Hook in Connecticut, twenty children and six adults died.

Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin brought the case. They were the separated parents of Jesse Lewis, who was six years old when he died in the school shooting.

The punitive damages are meant to stop Jones from making the same mistake again and again.

A lawyer for the parents said in court on Friday, “We ask that you send a very simple message: Stop Alex Jones.”

“Stop making money off of lies and false information. Please.”

An economist hired by the parents concluded Jones, Infowars, and Free Speech Systems are worth $270 million.

Free Speech Systems declared bankruptcy before the trial.

