Alex Jones must pay for his false claims about Sandy Hook

Alex Jones conducted a “vile campaign of defamation” when he falsely claimed the Sandy Hook shooting was a fake, a Texas jury heard Tuesday.

Jones’ lawyer argued his client had already paid a price.

Attorney Mark Bankston, representing the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, presented the charge at the opening of a jury trial to determine how much Jones must pay for disseminating lies about the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Infowars founder Alex Jones said the media and gun-control groups fabricated the tragedy. He maintained the incident was faked but subsequently admitted it happened.

Bankston told jurors that Jones often claimed Sandy Hook was false. He called Jones and Infowars “the most nasty and evil defamation and slander campaign in American history.”

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, Jesse’s parents, are suing Jones’ supporters for harassment and death threats.

Jones’ attorney acknowledged Infowars spread erroneous information but said his client has a right to question popular narratives. Jones has lost millions of viewers since 2018.

Austin, Texas Judge Maya Guerra Gamble found Jones guilty without a trial after he disregarded court orders and withheld papers.

The defamation complaint is one of many launched by victims’ relatives after Jones claimed the massacre was staged.

Jones is sued.

Trial postponed. A lawsuit against three Infowars-related firms was abandoned. Sandy Hook relatives think Jones filed bankruptcy to dodge defamation lawsuits.

Jones will face defamation charges in Connecticut state court in September.

