Amy Grant pens down the song for her wife after suffering a concussion in a bike accident

After a bike accident left his wife, fellow musician Amy Grant, with a concussion, Vince Gill used a song he penned for her to express his love for her.

“When My Amy Prays” was performed by Gill and their daughter Corrina while he was a resident at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Grant’s official Facebook page posted the footage.

“Last night Vince performed his second concert of a four-night residency at the Ryman. He informed the crowd that Amy was getting better every day after a bike crash last week that left her unconscious for about 10 minutes and with a concussion (along with various cuts and bruises),” the post read. “He then introduced their daughter Corrina who performed a song in honor of her mom…. Show stopper moment.”

Their daughter changed a lyric in the chorus to “When my mama prays.”

“We’re going to do this song I wrote for my wife Amy,” Gill said on stage before their performance.

“We haven’t been doing it much, but because of her accident and everything she’s been going through we’ve been thinking a lot about her,” he continued. “I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing this song I wrote for her.”

