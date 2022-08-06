Ananya Panday flaunts her safety pin style earrings in new selfie

Ananya Panday is a top-tier actress. She debuted in Bollywood in 2019 with ‘Student Of The Year 2’ She starred in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh,’ ‘Khaali Peeli,’ and ‘Gehraiyaan.’ The actress is promoting ‘Liger’ alongside Vijay Devarakonda. The celebrity youngster has a large Instagram following and often posts drool-worthy photos. The actress is active on Instagram, sharing intriguing tidbits with followers.

The 23-year-old published a photo of her safety pin earrings on Instagram. Ananya posted her 4am vanity look yesterday. The actress wore a nude crop top and faded blue jeans, revealing her mid-rift. Ananya wore minimal makeup and a beaded choker. She bunched her hair. Pati Patni Aur Woh actress wrote “4 am vanity in my vanity”

Ananya Panday’s next film is Puri Jagganadh’s ‘Liger’ The movie opens August 25. She’ll also be in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ with Siddhant and The White Tiger’s Adarsh Gourav. Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh wrote the coming-of-age film.

