Anushka Sharma shared her admiration for husband Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma shared her admiration for husband Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma shared her admiration for husband Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma shared her admiration for husband Virat Kohli

  • Everyone was stunned when Virat Kohli resigned as Indian Cricket Team test captain.
  • Anushka Sharma’s Instagram post about him made many people happy.
  • The actress uploaded a photo of herself with Virat and praised his growth.
Anushka Sharma is a popular Indian actress. Her work includes Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, and Phillauri. She also made movies through Clean Slate Filmz, which she shuttered to concentrate on acting and motherhood. Supermom works and raises Vamika.

Everyone was stunned when Virat Kohli resigned as Indian Cricket Team test captain. Fans were astonished and started discussing him on Twitter.

Anushka Sharma’s Instagram post about him made many people happy. The actress uploaded a photo of herself with Virat and praised his growth. She said, “I recall when you became captain in 2014 after MS departed test cricket.

MS, you, and I were discussing later that day when he joked about your greying beard. It made us chuckle. Since then, I’ve noticed your whole face is greying. Growth. Growth. Inside and out. Yes, I’m pleased of how well you’ve done as captain of the Indian National Cricket Team. I’m prouder of your personal growth.” Anushka’s tweet was loved by Virat fans.

Anushka Sharma had taken a break from movies and was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial titled Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She makes her comeback into movies with a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will premiere on a digital platform, soon. It is to be seen which film the Band Baaja Baaraat actress works on next after Chakda ‘Xpress. Meanwhile, she is enjoying her time with Virat Kohli in London.

Anushka Sharma is currently vacationing in London with husband Virat Kohli and...

