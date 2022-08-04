Archie Battersbee mother says the legal struggle to delay life support is “over.

“His family wants him moved to a hospice, but doctors say it’s “risky.

“The family plans to ask the High Court to move Archie to a hospice.

Wednesday, the ECHR denied the boy’s parents’ request to suspend treatment adjustments. Since April, Archie has life-sustaining therapy. It was supposed to be removed on Wednesday, but the ECHR is considering his family’s appeal. The ECHR “won’t interfere” with UK court judgements, allowing therapy to be terminated. Hollie Dance, Archie’s mother, called the court’s ruling “heartbreaking.”

The family plans to ask the High Court to move Archie to a hospice.

They allege Barts Health NHS Trust warned them life support would be stopped at 11:00 BST on Thursday unless an application is completed by 9:00.

“I want him out of here as soon as possible, in a nice hospice to say goodbye and spend time with his family,” Ms. Dance said.

Archie’s family claimed it was “disgusting” that they couldn’t select where he died.

A hospice will accept him, she said.

A July High Court injunction mandates Archie to stay at the Royal London Hospital while he gets treated.

Ms Dance announced “the end” outside the Royal London Hospital, where Archie has been since April.

“Last, right? Again, we’ve failed a 12-year-old “saying,

Ms. Dance added, “We’re fighting to get him to a hospice for a dignified death.”

She “won’t allow” anything to be done until Archie’s father returns to his son’s bedside on Thursday morning.

The Royal London Hospital’s operator, Barts NHS Health Trust, said Archie’s care wouldn’t alter until legal problems were settled.

Any transfer from the hospital would “hasten Archie’s premature decline,” the trust stated.

Alistair Chesser, chief medical officer for Barts Health NHS Trust, stated, “Our heartfelt condolences are with Archie’s family.”

On 7 April, the 12-year-old was discovered unconscious in Southend-on-Sea, Essex. His mother thought he was doing an internet challenge.

Doctors indicated he was “very probable” brain-stem dead with little possibility of recovery and it was in his best interest to discontinue life support.

A court found continued therapy was “futile.”

Archie’s parents claimed in court on Wednesday that withdrawing treatment and ignoring a UN committee’s concerns would violate human rights, notably the right to life and a fair trial.

ECHR stated “admissibility requirements were not met.”

Court of Appeal justices had declared Archie’s life-sustaining treatment shouldn’t continue through Tuesday, but this was also postponed for a failed appeal.

A earlier High Court judgement said “every physical function [of Archie’s] is now maintained artificially” and that he had “never recovered consciousness.”