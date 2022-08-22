Arkansas: Three officers are suspended following a beating in a video

Three law enforcement personnel in Arkansas have been placed on administrative leave.

The man is repeatedly punched in the head by one of the officers, and he even hits his head on the ground.

Randall Worcester, 27, was the person who was detained, according to state police.

Advertisement

After a video of a guy being pummelling repeatedly while being pinned to the ground surfaced, three law enforcement personnel in Arkansas have been placed on administrative leave.

The man is repeatedly punched in the head by one of the officers, and he even hits his head on the ground.

The man is repeatedly kneed in the back by a different cop. Both are wearing the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office outfit.

While everything is going on, a police officer is shackling the man on the ground.

The man looks to be trying to roll up into a ball while he is being beaten, covering his head with his hands.

On social media, the video has received millions of views and indignation.

Advertisement

One tweet made reference to the murder of black man George Floyd in police custody in 2020, which sparked widespread riots.

In the footage, a woman who cannot be seen is heard saying: “Don’t strike him! He requires his medication!”

When she reacts, one officer uses profanity, while another tells her to get in her car.

The lady who uploaded the footage to the internet claimed that her sister saw the altercation in Mulberry.

Randall Worcester, 27, was the person who was detained, according to state police.

On Sunday morning, Mr. Worcester is alleged to have made threats in a store.

Advertisement

Police claimed that when confronted by cops, he knocked a deputy to the ground and hit him in the back of the head, which prompted the arrest shown on camera.

Police added that after being taken to the hospital, the suspect was charged with assault, terroristic threatening, and resisting arrest.

Jimmy Damante, the sheriff of Crawford County, announced on Sunday night that two county deputies would be placed on administrative leave while his office and the Arkansas State Police conducted independent investigations into the incident.

“I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter,” Mr Damante said.

The officer engaged in the incident has been placed on leave pending the conclusion of the inquiry, according to a statement made by Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory on Sunday night.

“The city of Mulberry and the Mulberry police department takes these investigations very seriously,” Ms Gregory said.

Advertisement

Asa Hutchinson, the governor of Arkansas, tweeted on Sunday night that the “event in Crawford County would be reviewed in accordance with the video evidence and the prosecuting attorney’s request.”

Also Read Cineworld admits it is thinking about filing for bankruptcy As the movie Theatre Company continues to struggle with $5 billion in...