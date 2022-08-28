Australia: The Scott Morrison scandal puts the Queen’s representative under scrutiny

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison covertly assigned himself to multiple ministries has rocked

The discovery that former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison covertly assigned himself to multiple more ministries has rocked Australia over the past two weeks.

His replacement as prime minister has called the action a “power grab,” and Mr. Morrison has come under fire from many people, including some of his own colleagues.

But the issue has also brought Australia’s governor-general into the mix, igniting one of the Queen’s representatives in Australia’s largest disputes in the past 50 years.

So, is Governor-General David Hurley under investigation or is he merely a byproduct?

Since Australia’s inception in 1901, governors-general have performed the practical functions of the country’s head of state.

Although the Australian government currently makes recommendations, the queen initially selected candidates for the position.

The position is mostly ceremonial, and the governor-general must nearly always follow the advice of the current administration. Conventions, however, provide them the authority to “warn” and “urge” politicians.

A few important responsibilities include ratifying laws, issuing writs for elections, and swearing in ministers.

On the latter, Mr. Hurley has encountered difficulties. In March 2020, he swore in the prime minister as joint minister for health at Mr. Morrison’s request, in the event that the current minister was rendered unable by Covid.

He also approved Mr. Morrison to serve as a second minister in the finance, treasury, home affairs, and resources ministries throughout the course of the following 14 months.

Mr. Hurley was essentially granting Mr. Morrison control over more departments since he already held ministerial responsibilities.

According to constitutional law expert Anne Twomey, the governor-general “would not have any type of jurisdiction to override or reject” the request.

“This was all paperwork; it wasn’t even a meeting between the prime minister and the governor-general.”

However, Mr. Morrison’s nominations were not made public, informed to the parliament, or even informed to the majority of the ministers he shared a position with.

However, Mr. Morrison’s actions have “fundamentally damaged” responsible government, according to Australia’s solicitor general.

