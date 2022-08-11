Australian military suicide case is “a national tragedy”

Following a groundbreaking analysis, the high suicide rate among members of the current and previous Australian Defense Force

Over the course of eight months, a royal commission—highest Australia’s level of public inquiry—interviewed hundreds of people.

It was discovered that after being released, service members struggle with red tape and a lack of support.

Advertisement

Following a groundbreaking analysis, the high suicide rate among members of the current and previous Australian Defense Force has been referred to as “a national tragedy.”

Over the course of eight months, a royal commission—highest Australia’s level of public inquiry—interviewed hundreds of people.

It was discovered that after being released, service members struggle with red tape and a lack of support.

The report’s recommendations will be addressed right now, the administration has apologised and promised.

Veterans Minister Matt Keogh said, “It’s heartbreaking that Australia has lost more current and former serving troops to suicide than it has through operations over the last 20 years in Afghanistan and Iraq.”

Since 2001, there have been more than 1,200 suicide fatalities among members of the Australian Defense Force (ADF), both active and

Advertisement

According to studies, veterans have a much higher rate of suicide than the overall population.

According to the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide, dealing with service-related physical and emotional impairments, adjusting to civilian life, and interacting with understaffed and frequently antagonistic veteran support agencies are important factors.

Senator Jacqui Lambie was one of many who provided testimony to the investigation in both private and open forums across the nation.

She described how, after suffering an injury while serving in the army and becoming embroiled in a legal dispute over compensation, she tried to take her own life and sent her sons farewell notes.

Even for the sake of my sons, it was difficult for me to find a cause to live, she said.

“I had no more energy to fight.”

Advertisement

Another former soldier described to the committee how his life fell apart after returning from Afghanistan because he was unable to handle what he had witnessed.

The commissioners raised concern about “cultural difficulties” inside the defence force and government inactivity to address the high suicide rate in their interim report, which was released on Thursday.

Also Read Fourth ‘IS Beatle’ allegedly charged of terrorist offences A man has been charged with terrorism offenses after it was claimed...