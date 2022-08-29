Bike protesters block a German highway

Approximately 8,500 cyclists blocked traffic on a section of the German

A protest demanding better public transportation and cycle lanes.

The 40-kilometer demonstration was held between Frankfurt and Wiesbaden.

The event was sponsored by Verkehrswende Hessen, an organization working to make transportation in the German state of Hesse climate neutral by 2030.

