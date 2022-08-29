Advertisement
Edition: English
Bike protesters block a German highway

Articles
Bike protesters block German highway

  • Approximately 8,500 cyclists blocked traffic on a section of the German
  • A protest demanding better public transportation and cycle lanes.
  • The 40-kilometer demonstration was held between Frankfurt and Wiesbaden.
Approximately 8,500 cyclists blocked traffic on a section of the German autobahn during a protest demanding better public transportation and cycle lanes.

The 40-kilometer demonstration was held between Frankfurt and Wiesbaden.

The event was sponsored by Verkehrswende Hessen, an organization working to make transportation in the German state of Hesse climate neutral by 2030.

