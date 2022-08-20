Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil, is shown in a video attempting to take the heckler’s phone  

According to a video from Brazilian news channel Globo, Jair Bolsonaro physically confronted a YouTuber who heckled him in the capital city of Brasilia on Thursday.

Wilker Leao, an army corporal known for taping his encounters with the right-wing leader’s supporters and posting them to YouTube

Leao is seen being shoved by what appears to be a security guard in the Globo footage while standing her ground and refusing to leave.

According to a video from Brazilian news channel Globo, Jair Bolsonaro physically confronted a YouTuber who heckled him in the capital city of Brasilia on Thursday.

Wilker Leao, an army corporal known for taping his encounters with the right-wing leader’s supporters and posting them to YouTube, questioned the President as Bolsonaro took selfies with his supporters close to the Planalto Palace.

Leao is heard in the film questioning Bolsonaro about his ties to the “Centrao” coalition of right- and center-wing parties, which controls a sizable portion of Congress.

Prior to the October election, Bolsonaro and his leftist competitor, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, launched their respective presidential campaigns on Tuesday.

Lula continues to be the top choice for 47% of Brazilian voters, according to a national poll from the Datafolha Institute published on Thursday evening by the Folha de So Paulo newspaper. Bolsonaro has gained three percentage points since the latest survey in late July, however, the deficit is shrinking.

He starts out by labeling the President as a "coward" and a "punk."

“Bolsonaro, I come here every day. Let me see whether you have the courage to approach me outside “Leao claims.

The President can be seen getting out of his automobile and telling Leao that he wants to talk. He catches the collar of the YouTuber. He reaches for Leao’s phone and says, “Come here, come here to talk to me.”

Bolsonaro and Leao can be seen conversing more quietly following the altercation.

“You are free to speak to me in as much detail as you choose. There is no issue. Why all the aggression?” Says Bolsonaro.

Leao responds, “Because when I went there and talked quietly to you, sir, I was not allowed to go in there again to talk calmly with you, sir.”

