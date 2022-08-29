Brazil election: Bolsonaro and Lula trash one other in the first discussion

Prior to the general election in October, the right-wing president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, and the leftist figurehead Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva engaged in a fiery first television discussion.

The former president, according to Mr. Bolsonaro, oversaw the most corrupt administration in Brazilian history.

In response, Lula claimed that Mr. Bolsonaro had ruined Brazil.

According to opinion polls, Lula, who was president from 2003 to 2010, is leading the electoral contest.

But it appears that the distance between the two candidates is closing.

The two front-runners and four additional presidential contenders made an appearance on So Paulo television.

The 76-year-old Lula was immediately the target of Mr. Bolsonaro. He declared, “Your government was the most dishonest in Brazilian history.”

The slur made reference to Lula’s 2018 imprisonment after being found guilty of corruption. The state-run oil corporation Petrobas was implicated in the corruption scandal, which became known as Operation Car Wash.

Later, the verdict against Lula was overturned.

“What do you want to use your return to power for? to Petrobras to repeat the same action?” Bolsonaro enquired.

In retaliation, Lula charged Mr. Bolsonaro with propagating falsehoods and defaming his presidential reputation.

He claimed that the reason why tens of millions of people were able to escape poverty is why his government should be remembered.

He declared that Mr. Bolsonaro was “destroying” the nation.

If no candidate receives 50% of the vote in the first round of voting on October 2, a second round will be held on October 30.

