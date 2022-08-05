Canada provides $6 million for Ukraine’s nuclear safety

Canada has contributed US$6 million for the implementation of several programs to increase nuclear safety in Ukraine

Canada has contributed $1 million to the IAEA to improve security, safety, and safeguards at Ukrainian nuclear plants

The diplomats made a point of saying that the continuing takeover of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, “places the global population at risk.

The Permanent Mission of Canada to the UN has made this statement.

Canada has contributed $1 million to the IAEA to improve security, safety, and safeguards at Ukrainian nuclear plants and $5 million to the US State Department to support Ukraine in identifying and combating illicit nuclear trafficking in its territory, according to the Canadian embassy.

“Continued destabilization by Russian forces not only increases the risk of an accident or inadvertent damage but also increases the possibility of diversion of nuclear material,” the mission stressed.

As was previously mentioned, IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi expressed worry on Wednesday, August 3, over the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP, which had been taken over by Russian invasion forces. He claims that because the station is located in a conflict area and was shelled at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, nuclear safety regulations were broken there.

