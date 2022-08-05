Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Canada provides $6 million for Ukraine’s nuclear safety

Canada provides $6 million for Ukraine’s nuclear safety

Articles
Advertisement
Canada provides $6 million for Ukraine’s nuclear safety

Canada provides $6 million

Advertisement
  • Canada has contributed US$6 million for the implementation of several programs to increase nuclear safety in Ukraine
  • Canada has contributed $1 million to the IAEA to improve security, safety, and safeguards at Ukrainian nuclear plants
  • The diplomats made a point of saying that the continuing takeover of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, “places the global population at risk.
Advertisement

Canada has contributed US$6 million for the implementation of several programs to increase nuclear safety in Ukraine

The Permanent Mission of Canada to the UN has made this statement.

Canada has contributed $1 million to the IAEA to improve security, safety, and safeguards at Ukrainian nuclear plants and $5 million to the US State Department to support Ukraine in identifying and combating illicit nuclear trafficking in its territory, according to the Canadian embassy.

The diplomats made a point of saying that the continuing takeover of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, “places the global population at risk.”

“Continued destabilization by Russian forces not only increases the risk of an accident or inadvertent damage but also increases the possibility of diversion of nuclear material,” the mission stressed.

As was previously mentioned, IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi expressed worry on Wednesday, August 3, over the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP, which had been taken over by Russian invasion forces. He claims that because the station is located in a conflict area and was shelled at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, nuclear safety regulations were broken there.

Advertisement

Also Read

 

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Canada News, International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Azerbaijan completely suspends activities of its embassy in Tehran
Azerbaijan completely suspends activities of its embassy in Tehran
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story