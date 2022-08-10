China’s real estate crisis: The reasons why mortgage payments were suspended

Disgruntled property buyers in China adopted that as one of their slogans at a protest in June.

Disgruntled property buyers in China adopted that as one of their slogans at a protest in June. But they went beyond placards and chanting in their outrage over unfinished dwellings.

Numerous them quit making mortgage payments, which was extreme in China, where dissent is rarely accepted.

After receiving the down payment last year, the developer withdrew from the project, which caused development to freeze, according to a young couple who just relocated to Zhengzhou in central China and spoke with the BBC.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, added, “I had envisioned innumerable times the thrill of living in a new home, but now it all feels ludicrous.”

According to a late-20s lady who also purchased a home in Zhengzhou, she is prepared to quit making mortgage payments: “After the project is completely resumed, I’ll continue paying.”

Contrary to the US subprime mortgage crisis of 2007, when money was provided to high-risk borrowers who later failed, many of them are capable of paying but choose not to.

A crowdsourced estimate on Github, where homeowners have been commenting about their choice, indicates that they have bought homes in about 320 projects across the nation. How many actually stopped paying, though, is unknown.

According to S&P Global Ratings, the spurned loans might amount $145 billion (£120 billion). According to some observers, it might possibly be higher.

Authorities have been shaken by the uprising, which has brought attention to a market already under strain from a faltering economy and a severe cash shortage.

More concerningly, it has indicated a loss of faith in one of the cornerstones of the second-largest economy in the world.

In a recent paper, the think tank Oxford Economics stated that “mortgage boycotts, driven by deteriorating attitude about property, are… a very serious danger to the financial condition of the sector.”

