Chris Dawson, the podcast-famous case’s husband, has been found guilty of murder

An Australian man convicted of his wife’s cold case murder was the topic of a famous crime podcast.

Chris Dawson’s trial in Sydney followed decades of conjecture about Lynette’s 1982 disappearance.

All of the evidence was circumstantial.

Dawson was charged in 2018 after the podcast sparked a new investigation. The 74-year-old denies killing Mrs. Dawson, saying she left him and their two children to join a religious sect, Justice Ian Harrison said Dawson’s evidence was “persuasive and powerful”

The judge found Dawson fascinated with his young babysitter, JC, and wanted her to “replace” his wife. Dawson’s plans to leave his marriage failed and JC wanted to end their relationship, Justice Harrison said. “The possibility of losing [JC] worried, frustrated, and overwhelmed him,” he told the New South Wales Supreme Court. Mrs. Dawson’s brother claimed the court verified what his family suspected.

“She never left her family on her own. Instead, a lover betrayed her “Greg Simms was emotional.

He pleaded with Dawson to “do the decent thing” and “let us carry Lynette home to a peaceful rest, finally showing her some dignity.”

Unset sentencing date. Dawson’s lawyer says he’ll appeal, Lynette Dawson’s relatives cried. Shaken, ashy Chris Dawson appeared shocked as he entered a lift on the 13th floor of the court during a break in the judge’s deliberations. I stood next to a killer-to-be a few hours later. Lynette Dawson’s disappearance was solved after 40 years.

The judge called her husband’s defence “absurd” and “fanciful.”

His relatives gasped when he was convicted. Lynette Dawson’s relatives cried nearby, The handcuffed former teacher shook his head. Justice Harrison’s verdict exposed his lies and deception. Hedley Thomas’ podcast The Teacher’s Pet brought the case widespread attention. The series has been downloaded more than 60 million times and topped charts worldwide.

Justice Harrison criticised the podcast’s “less than balanced view” of the case and ruled it influenced certain witnesses’ testimony.

The case was delayed owing to the podcast’s exposure, and Dawson’s lawyers tried to cease it altogether, alleging it tainted his chance for a fair trial.

Dawson had a judge-only trial, not a jury.

Victim “idolises her kids”

Lynette Dawson, 33, disappeared from Sydney in 1982. Her whereabouts are unknown. Two inquests concluded that a “known individual” killed her.

Before the podcast, prosecutors said there wasn’t enough evidence to charge.

Dawson claims his wife called him in January 1982 and asked for time off. He stated she called him later.

Five persons claimed to have seen Mrs. Dawson after she went missing in January 1982.

Prosecutors believed Dawson was motivated to murder by his failed attempts to quit the marriage, including hiring a hitman and moving to Queensland with JC.

Justice Harrison rejected the hitman accusation and the wife abuse charges.

Mrs. Dawson “idolize[d] her children and her husband,” and all her valuables remained at home.

“Even her contact lenses were recovered… in a blue jar,” he said.

Since Mrs. Dawson disappeared, no one has heard from her. Justice Harrison “had no doubt” that Dawson killed and disposed of his wife based on circumstantial evidence.